Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Cut by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,126 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY opened at $102.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.48.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.