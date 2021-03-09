First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

