Oracle’s (ORCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $75.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.74.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.