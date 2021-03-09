Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $19,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

NYSE:TGT opened at $172.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.96. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

