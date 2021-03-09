Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.90. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79.

BKHYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Hapoalim Securities upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

