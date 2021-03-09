Short Interest in Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Declines By 20.7%

Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 28th total of 362,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

Shares of DFODQ stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Dean Foods has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.63.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.