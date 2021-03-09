BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,701,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 28th total of 8,523,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYDDF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BYD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. BYD has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

