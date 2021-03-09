Critical Comparison: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) vs. Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 10x Genomics and Harvard Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $245.89 million 57.59 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -176.36 Harvard Bioscience $116.18 million 1.47 -$4.69 million $0.12 36.50

Harvard Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvard Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Harvard Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -51.27% -19.98% -14.38% Harvard Bioscience -6.51% 4.29% 2.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 10x Genomics and Harvard Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Harvard Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00

10x Genomics presently has a consensus target price of $181.44, suggesting a potential upside of 28.60%. Given 10x Genomics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Volatility & Risk

10x Genomics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats 10x Genomics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments. The company also engages in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, which cover data acquisition systems for use with custom amplifier configurations, vivo-systems solution for in vivo recordings with microelectrode arrays, and vitro-systems for extracellular recordings from microelectrode arrays in vitro; and offers preclinical products, systems, services, and solutions with a focus on physiologic monitoring solutions. It markets its products through sales organizations, websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories, as well as to contract research organizations, academic labs, and government researchers. The company primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, Biochrom, Hoefer, Panlab, Warner Instruments, Hugo Sachs Elektronik, Scie-Plas, BTX, Multi Channel Systems, HEKA, DSI, Ponemah, and Buxco brand names in North America, Europe, and internationally. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

