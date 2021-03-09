Mohawk Group’s (MWK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MWK. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.79.

Mohawk Group stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 172,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $3,502,318.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWK. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth about $2,043,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth about $3,605,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

