Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

