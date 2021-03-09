Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $175,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NYSE GNL opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

