Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $77.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $328,843.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,232 shares of company stock worth $1,971,256 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,795,000 after purchasing an additional 160,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,338,000 after acquiring an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $33,812,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

