Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) PT Raised to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $374.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

