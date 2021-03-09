Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded by Johnson Rice to Accumulate

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of CPE opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $40.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

