$229.41 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report $229.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $227.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $919.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $926.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $980.43 million, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $991.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

