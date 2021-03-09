Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $12.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $161.95.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in VMware by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in VMware by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

