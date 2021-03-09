ESSA Pharma Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESSA Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EPIX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $29.14 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $934.34 million, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,466,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 470,200 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.