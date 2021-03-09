JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

TIXT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.90.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $28.94 on Monday. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

