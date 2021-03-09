TELUS (NYSE:TU) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.89.

NYSE:TU opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in TELUS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

