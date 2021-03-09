Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

TWI opened at $7.63 on Monday. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $468.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Titan International by 71.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 75.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 24.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.