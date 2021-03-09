Wells Financial Advisors INC Makes New $69,000 Investment in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG opened at $54.74 on Monday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27.

