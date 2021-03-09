Wells Financial Advisors INC Purchases Shares of 2,570 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWB. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,985 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,689,000 after acquiring an additional 367,970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,369,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 667,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $83.36 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

