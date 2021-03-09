Wells Financial Advisors INC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,405,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 60,399 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

