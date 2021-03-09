Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ CD opened at $16.97 on Monday. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

