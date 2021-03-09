Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post $14.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.10 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $58.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $64.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Great Ajax by 637.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

