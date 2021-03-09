$489.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce $489.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.82 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $472.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

XEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

XEC stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,451 shares of company stock worth $2,044,217 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 302.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 197,678 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.