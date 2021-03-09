Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Stephen Pearce Sells 65,746 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02).

AAL opened at GBX 3,018.50 ($39.44) on Tuesday. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,020 ($39.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,679.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,270.89. The company has a market cap of £41.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,089.33 ($27.30).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

