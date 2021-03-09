RMB Capital Management LLC Has $10.72 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Columbia Sportswear worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

COLM stock opened at $102.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,670 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,982. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

