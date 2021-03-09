Wells Financial Advisors INC Invests $27.76 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 408,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,762,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 23.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.