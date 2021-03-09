Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

FLMN opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $421.00 million, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 35.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 245,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

