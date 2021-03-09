Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carnival Co. & plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCL. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.