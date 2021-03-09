International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

IP has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE IP opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,849 shares of company stock worth $1,497,553 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.