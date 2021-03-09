Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given New $0.80 Price Target at Desjardins

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $0.55 to $0.80 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bombardier from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.60.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.56 on Monday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

