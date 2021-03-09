Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Shares of DLAKY opened at $14.65 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
