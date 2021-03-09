Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of DLAKY opened at $14.65 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.