RMB Capital Management LLC Has $12.79 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $140.58 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average is $135.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

