RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cerner worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

