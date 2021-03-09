Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 330,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Replay Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,039 shares of company stock worth $6,448,155.

Get Replay Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Replay Acquisition by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 80,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPLA opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Replay Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

About Replay Acquisition

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Replay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.