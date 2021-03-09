Short Interest in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Decreases By 18.4%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 28th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,624,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

