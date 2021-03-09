Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Cut by B. Riley

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.