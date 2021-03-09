Profound Medical Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Profound Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $440.00 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

