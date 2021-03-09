RMB Capital Management LLC Has $18.54 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 88.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

