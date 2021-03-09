Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce sales of $6.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.71 billion to $26.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.74 billion to $27.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after acquiring an additional 373,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

