Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ranger Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNGR. Evercore ISI upgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

RNGR opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $94.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

