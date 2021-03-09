Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of UBA opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.85 million, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 396,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.