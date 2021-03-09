KeyCorp Weighs in on The Wendy’s Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.71 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after purchasing an additional 759,675 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,775 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.