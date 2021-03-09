Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOLT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Insiders have purchased 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000 over the last quarter.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.