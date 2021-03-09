Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BOLT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $35.88.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.
