Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $420.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.50.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM stock opened at $310.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 398.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $100.88 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,750 shares of company stock worth $120,583,656. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.