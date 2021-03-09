Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

