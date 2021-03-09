Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $62.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.
YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Yandex by 54.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Yandex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Yandex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
