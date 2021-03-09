Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $62.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Yandex by 54.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Yandex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Yandex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 187.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

