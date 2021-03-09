Analysts Expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG Partners.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

GMLP stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $246.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 221,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.